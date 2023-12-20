Community group's court case over power line projects has been lost

Opponents of two key power line projects in Victoria have lost their Supreme Court case.
A community group had taken the court action against Victoria's Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio over orders given to progress the controversial Western Renewables Link and VNI West projects.
Justice McDonald today (Wednesday) rejected a series of submissions made by the Moorabool and Central Highlands Power Alliance.
The decision will prove costly for the group, which funded the legal action through community donations, as Justice McDonald also ordered the group to pay the Minister's legal costs as a result of losing its case.
The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow morning when the issue of those costs will be considered.
Justice McDonald said the "parties may reach agreement" before tomorrow's hearing and can advise the court of the outcome.
The legal challenge was based on orders made by Minister D'Ambrosio in February to progress the two projects.
Arguments were made the Minister either didn't have the power to make the orders, or that issues such as cost benefit analysis had not been properly considered.
The community group says the high voltage power lines from Bulgana (near Ararat) to Melbourne and also north-west to Kerang and across the NSW should be placed underground.
A four-day hearing was held in the Supreme Court in September.
In his judgement today, Justice McDonald said in reference to several of the group's submissions the Minister's reasons were adequate and the Minister had the legislative power to make the order.
"I have rejected all the grounds on which it (alliance) challenges the order," he said.
