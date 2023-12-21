HRV blocks transfer of Emma Stewart horses to Clayton Tonkin

Harness Racing Victoria has rejected Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart's transfer of horses to partner Clayton Tonkin.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Twenty-one horses, including the likes of stable stars Act Now, Encipher, Hurricane Harley, Ladies In Red, Mach Dan and The Lost Storm, were transferred from Stewart to Tonkin on December 8, but stewards on Wednesday disallowed the move.
The transfer came after Stewart was disqualified by HRV stewards for six months.
She continues to train under a stay of proceedings pending an appeal, with a directions hearing scheduled for January 29.
Stewart pleaded guilty to two charges relating to an intravenous drip being administered and attempted to be administered to horses within one clear day of racing, in contravention of the provisions of Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 196B(1).
She is appealing against the penalties - six months on each charge, to be served concurrently.
HRV general manager integrity Rhys Harrison said stewards had acted in accordance with Australian Harness Racing Rules, which enabled the controlling body to reject stable returns as it considers appropriate.
"HRV stewards have been in conversation with Stewart since the transfers were lodged," Harrison said.
"We held concerns movement of the horses into Tonkin's name as trainer would circumvent the effect of any potential penalty the Victorian Racing Tribunal might impose on Stewart when the matter was determined at a later date."
Stewart has had only a handful of starters since lodging the appeal, with a winner at Maryborough on Monday and Melton on Wednesday.
Tonkin was scheduled to have Beyond Delight start under his name at Melton on Saturday night, but the fast class pacer is now back registered with Stewart as his trainer.
Stewart, who trains her team at Cardigan, leads all Victorian trainers' premierships, with 202 statewide and 92 at metropolitan meetings.
She has won the Victorian trainers' premiership for the past eight years.
She has trained a record 128 group 1 pacing and trotting winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.