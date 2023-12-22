The Courier
Home/News/Education
Business

The unlikely philanthropist helping Ballarat students

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorothy Thomas made her fortune as a businesswoman and property investor in Ballarat in the 20th century.
Dorothy Thomas made her fortune as a businesswoman and property investor in Ballarat in the 20th century.

Her name was Dorothy Thomas, a self-made businesswoman whose legacy has helped 350 Ballarat Year 12 students get their start in life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.