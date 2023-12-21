Do you know where missing Ballarat woman Sarah is?

Ballarat police have released a photo of missing person Sarah, in the hope that someone may know where she is, as her family hold concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Fifty-one year-old Sarah was last seen leaving her Ballarat East home on Tuesday, December 19, at midday.
Police said Sarah is described as having a Caucasian appearance, is 163 centimetres tall with blue eyes, tanned skin and straight brown collar-length hair.
It's thought Sarah may be heading to Sydney but police said she could also still be within the Melbourne area.
Anyone who may know where Sarah may be is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.