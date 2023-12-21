The Courier
Do you know where missing Ballarat woman Sarah is?

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 22 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
Police are hoping someone may know where Ballarat woman Sarah is, after she was last seen on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Picture supplied
Ballarat police have released a photo of missing person Sarah, in the hope that someone may know where she is, as her family hold concerns for her welfare due to medical conditions.

