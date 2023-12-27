The Courier
'Horrific scenes': Rescuers implore community to do better amid spike in wildlife injuries

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:53am, first published 5:30am
Ballarat wildlife carer and rescuer Jessica Robertson at her home in Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat wildlife carer and rescuer Jessica Robertson at her home in Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy

Kangaroos may be one of Australia's most iconic animals but amid a huge spike in Ballarat's injured wildlife, they are also one of the area's most poorly treated.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

