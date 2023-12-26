Bidding out for new Ripon Street roundabout, Hertford Street bike path

Tenders are out for a new roundabout at the intersection of Urquhart Street and Ripon Street South in Newington.
Documents released by the City of Ballarat reveal plans for four traffic islands and a roundabout to be built at the site.
The council is accepting submissions from contractors to build the new roundabout, with a deadline of January 31, 2024 for submissions.
The proposed roundabout will also include an asphalt bike path around either side of the kerb.
It comes after the intersection received $464,000 in federal Black Spot funding in August 2022 for the project.
The site is close to the Ballarat Fidelity Kindergarten, Food is Free and Western Oval.
The upgrades aim to improve safety at the intersection, which has had three casualty crashes between 2015 and 2020, according to the federal government.
Other intersections in Ballarat to get attention in the same round of funding included Eureka Street and Otway Street South in Ballarat East, Coltman Plaza and Dyson Drive in Lucas, and Eureka and Fussell Street.
The council has also put a proposed bike path for Herford Street and the Glenelg Highway out to tender.
Plans from Thomson Hay Architects reveal the bike path is proposed to stretch from Albert Street to Tuppen Drive in its first stage.
A second stage, which has not yet been tendered, would see the bike path continue down to the intersection with Wiltshire Lane and Cherry Flat Road.
The path will feature bicycle repair stands, garden boxes and kerb landscaping.
Tenders will close for the bike path on February 6, 2024.
