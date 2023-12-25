Lachlan Bence's best news photos of 2023

He's seen it all - Ballarat's master photographer, Lachlan Bence, has more than 40 years experience taking photos of just about everything in town.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
One of The Courier's best breaking news photographers, he's always first on the scene and will always get the key shot.
That said, despite all the death and destruction he's seen, there's another side to Lachlan - his portraits can truly sing, as evidenced in a special company-wide photography project for International Day of Older Persons.
There's also the fun ones, like the Ballarat International Foto Biennale's giant golden monkey, which clung to the side of a building in Lydiard Street.
Lachlan was there to watch it (very slowly) inflate, to the delight of onlookers.
Check out the rest of our photographers' galleries of their best news and sport photos over the next week, online and in print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.