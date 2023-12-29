Global fashion designer Rebecca Vallance's dream for 'country kids' like her

GLOBAL fashion designer Rebecca Vallance continues to set new standards in the industry, her clothes adorning celebrities and royals. Underneath it all, Vallance still hopes to be a role model for country kids to dream big.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Ballarat export enters a new year with momentum. Vallance launched into luxury department store Harrods in London in November before celebrating the opening of her sixth Australian store and first in Queensland at Queensplaza, Brisbane weeks later.
Her collaboration with Qantas on bespoke pyjamas and amenities kits boosted her eponymous label to new heights.
As such, Vallance earned a place in Marie Claire Australia's 2023 Women of the Year, in a roll call featuring the likes of Matildas' soccer stars Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr, pop diva Kylie Minogue, rising stage performer Ruva Ngwenya (best known for her title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and prominent disability advocate Hannah Diviney.
"The Marie Claire Women of the Year awards is always an esteemed list of women, some who I have admired within the industry for years. Being a part of the list of nominees and honoured as the 2023 Designer of the Year is the biggest compliment," Vallance told The Courier.
"I hope to be a role model for kids from the country to dream big. It doesn't matter where you're from, or what your circumstances are in life, if you put your mind to it and you work really hard, anything is possible."
Growing up in Ballarat, fashion was in Vallance's blood.
Vallance has been described as somewhat of a misfit in her days at Ballarat High School because her passion was so obviously in fashion.
Her parents Maureen and Malcolm, both educators, encouraged Vallance to study a business degree, which she completed with Victoria University, before delving into the fashion world in public relations with a Sydney-based firm.
"I always loved fashion. Fashion design and mathematics were my favourite subjects at school and the ones I was probably best at," Vallance said. "I would sew with my grandmother, who still lives in Ballarat, every school holidays. We used to make some fabulous pieces.
"My parents instilled a strong work ethic in me. I had always dreamt of building an international brand, and after working in fashion PR for such a long time, I finally took the leap, launching and establishing Rebecca Vallance in London in 2011 and New York in 2012 before returning home to continue our expansion."
Vallance, the creative director and founder of Rebecca Vallance the label, said it was a "full circle moment" to now align her brand with Qantas.
The New York-inspired kits were designed for the airline's business class customers travelling to and from New York on the new Qantas 787 Dreamliner.
Vallance said it was an honour to collaborate with Australia's national carrier and one of the most iconic Australian brands. She said the RV brand's presence in the United States was a key factor when working through building the partnership with Qantas.
Based in Sydney and regularly travelling overseas for work makes it difficult for Vallance to visit Ballarat as much as she might like. She said her parents tended to be in Sydney more than she was in Ballarat, helping to look after Vallance's children when she travelled.
Vallance remains close to her 93-year-old grandmother Joyce, who taught her to sew, and she loved to bring her children to visit all the extended family - uncles, aunties and cousins - in Ballarat "as often as possible".
"I always feel such a sense of calm and being relaxed when I'm in Ballarat. I'm not sure if it's the country air, the delicious food or just a sense of being home," Vallance said.
The biggest lessons Vallance said she had learnt in more than a decade since launching her brand was to never take anything for granted and to always be humble.
Vallance said it was important to her to always treat everyone with kindness and empathy and this approach, she believed, had been key to longevity in most of her team.
And the best piece of fashion advice for women or men?
"Dress for yourself - and let fashion help make you feel your absolute best self," Vallance said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.