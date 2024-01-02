See details on all of the music festivals coming to Ballarat this summer

Ballarat's suite of summer events is set to kick off next week with the return of a crowd favourite to the Botanic Gardens.
Taking place across four weeks, the Ballarat Summer Sundays music festival will begin on January 7.
The event will see live performances from local and travelling acts each Sunday at the Ballarat Botanic Gardens, alongside food vendors and pop-up bars for those over 18.
The first week will see acts Yacht Rock Revival, Chitra, The Pearlies and Roy Darby take the stage.
Hailing from Melbourne, Yacht Rock Revival are an eight piece outfit paying tribute to 70s soft rock classics - think Hall and Oates, Steely Dan or the Doobie Brothers.
Week two, January 14, will host The Pigs, Chikchika, Confetti Western and Rhiannon Simpson on stage from 4pm to 8pm.
Described as an "alt bluegrass band" online, The Pigs have a repertoire of no-frills bluegrass originals and covers.
The band have even promised to iron their singlets for the Ballarat event.
Week three, January 21, will see the Latin "folktronic" music of Amaru Tribe alongside Squid Debula, Crank Williams, Patsy Decline and Jeremy Beggs.
The final week will host See One Spirit Africa, Ezra Lee, The Darlings Family Trust and Ballarat Grammar Music Program's Surfe and Room 51 Band.
As part of the Summer Sundays event line-up Lake Wendouree will host its annual fireworks display on January 14.
The fireworks will take place from 9.30pm, weather permitting and run for 15-minutes.
Public access to the isthmus at the end of the rowing course will be closed from January 12 to accommodate the set up of the event, and will be reopened at midnight January 15.
Elsewhere in Ballarat, On March 16, the Red Hot Summer tour will return to Victoria Park with a line-up including Suzi Quatro, The Angels, Cheap Trick and The Screaming Jets. Tickets can be purchased online.
The following day, on March 17, Victoria Park will host Summersalt 2024, a music festival featuring the likes of James Bay, Matt Corby and Ziggy Alberts.
Golden Plains festival will return to Meredith across March 9, 10 and 11.
Each Summer Sundays event will be free to the public and run from 4pm to 8pm. For more details visit https://www.summersundaysballarat.com.au/.
