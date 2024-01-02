Police 'really pleased' with behaviour at Beyond the Valley music festival

Police say they were pleased with punters' behaviour at the Beyond the Valley festival, which wrapped up on Monday.
Attendees piled into Barunah Plains, near Inverleigh, for the camping festival which took place across December 28 to January 1.
Six people were arrested at the festival in relation to drug trafficking and drug possession, according to the police.
Police nabbed two drunk drivers and one drug driver as part of road policing in the area for the event.
A total of 36 speeding offences were detected, four vehicle defects were found, one vehicle was impounded and four vehicles were found to be unregistered.
"Police were overall really pleased with the crowd behaviour at Beyond the Valley music festival," a police spokesperson said.
Paramedics transported one person to St John of God Hospital in Geelong, five people to University Hospital Geelong and two people were airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
It comes after the Beyond the Valley festival, which runs across the New Year's period, found its new home south of Ballarat in 2022-23.
Beyond the Valley was one of many music festivals happening in western district across the summer of 2024. See details about this year's events here.
