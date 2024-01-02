The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police 'really pleased' with behaviour at Beyond the Valley music festival

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 2 2024 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beyond the Valley 2020. File picture
Beyond the Valley 2020. File picture

Police say they were pleased with punters' behaviour at the Beyond the Valley festival, which wrapped up on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.