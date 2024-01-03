The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Food

New bakery offering brings both savoury and sweet options to Sturt Street

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 3 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Turret Cafe owners LeRoy Hand and Belinda Pilcher launch The Turret Bakehouse with head baker Darren Horsley. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Turret Cafe owners LeRoy Hand and Belinda Pilcher launch The Turret Bakehouse with head baker Darren Horsley. Picture by Adam Trafford

A love of croissants and a desire to have their own bread product for their toasties sparked an idea for Ballarat cafe owners LeRoy Hand and Belinda Pilcher.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.