The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Mona ready to tackle surf showdown

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
January 4 2024 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Moneghetti finished fourth in the 2023 Surf T Surf 10-kilometre race. Picture by Sean McKenna
Steve Moneghetti finished fourth in the 2023 Surf T Surf 10-kilometre race. Picture by Sean McKenna

ONE of Australia's greatest long distance runners now in his 60s plans to mix it with the next generation in Warrnambool's annual Surf T Surf.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.