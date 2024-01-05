The Courier
Ballarat firefighters without 'critical' ladder platform over New Year's, union says

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
Ballarat FRV's ladder platform truck in December 2023. File picture
Ballarat firefighters were left without an operational ladder platform truck for three days across the New Year's break after their only truck fell into non-compliance and was deemed unsafe.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

