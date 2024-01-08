The Courier
Podcast aims to help out our newest residents

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 8 2024 - 4:30pm
Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council spokesperson Bobby Mehta (inset) features on a new podcast about preparing for emergencies.
Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council spokesperson Bobby Mehta (inset) features on a new podcast about preparing for emergencies.

A SERIES of grassroots podcasts with community experts aims to better equip Ballarat's multicultural community in preparing for summer emergencies.

