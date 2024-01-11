Jake Lloyd gets set to return to Miners men

MORE responsibility will placed on the shoulders of Jake Lloyd in season 2024 after the versatile player re-committed to the Ballarat Miners.
After a year where Lloyd essentially played a bit-parts role at the club, the loss of Nic Pozoglou, who has decided to try his luck in Europe, will create greater opportunities for Lloyd this season.
Lloyd crossed to the Miners during the last pre-season with a goal of getting back his love of the game. Despite living and working in Bendigo, he credited the Miners with revitalising his career, taking out the Brian Goorjian coaches award along the way.
Ballarat Miners Head Coach Luke Brennan said he was thrilled to see Lloyd commit to Miners for a second season,
"Stoked to have 'Lloydy' back on board for this coming season, he's a great shooter who gives us plenty of defensive toughness and fantastic versatility on both ends of the floor," he said.
"Jake is a great teammate who still has plenty of growth left in his game and I'm excited to see that happen as the season progresses."
Lloyd said he had plenty of good memories from his first season at the Miners, but said he had a lot more to give.
"I just felt like I had more to prove in the Ballarat uniform and wanted to show that to my coach, teammates, and the Ballarat community," he said.
"The people involved at the club made the decision even easier, and with a core group of us already coming back, along with some of the newer signings, I just know that we are going to have a successful and enjoyable season in 2024."
Ballarat Miners Elite Teams Committee Member Matt Sheehan said he would play a big role this season.
"With Nic Pozoglou pursuing his basketball career in Europe currently, Jake will have much more responsibility for the team this year," Sheehan said.
"Jake is a pure team player, very well-liked among the playing group, and is a great role model for our junior Miners coming through".
