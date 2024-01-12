The Courier
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Have Your Say

Our city is changing: our January event offering needs to change with it

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
Updated January 13 2024 - 8:34am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 fireworks display at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The 2023 fireworks display at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford.

On Sunday night, thousands will converge on Lake Wendouree for Ballarat's January fireworks display.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.