Our city is changing: our January event offering needs to change with it

On Sunday night, thousands will converge on Lake Wendouree for Ballarat's January fireworks display.
It's been a contentious topic, off the back of a shift from Australia Day and the lack of community events on New Year's Eve.
The chosen day of January 14, after the City of Ballarat's Summer Sundays event, aims to capture more residents returning from their holidays, before school returns.
Historically, Ballarat has not had an official New Year's Eve fireworks display.
It's the old stance that Ballarat is dead after Christmas, with many away at the beach or the river.
But this year, the change was clear.
The city's vast growth, and our new residents, particularly those who have moved from Melbourne, Sydney or other regional centres, expected we had something to offer.
And rightly so. Every other regional city in the state - and right up the east coast - have an event for its community.
Cost of living has hit hard. Many of The Courier's readers have tightened their spending and this year, chose to stay home.
Some are struggling to put fuel in the car to do day trips.
Others are struggling to afford things to do with their kids in the school holidays, let alone a week at the beach.
The disappointing thing was that we encouraged people to venture out of Ballarat to celebrate in other regional areas - Geelong, Bendigo, Warrnambool or jump on the train to Melbourne.
Other regional cities offered family-friendly fireworks displays around 9.30pm, with a main event at midnight.
In Bendigo, their New Year's Eve event drew big crowds, with businesses doing a roaring trade. The city was alive.
The businesses in our region have worked hard for the city to be able to hold its own. As identified in The Courier's 40 under 40, there is less of a reason to leave for great dining, shopping and opportunities to rest and relax.
Ballarat City Council has an opportunity it needs to address around events at this time of year (particularly in light of the loss of the annual Road Nats).
It has $40,000 budgeted for its annual fireworks display.
If we are going to have them at all - the consensus from readers is that they want them held on a day worth celebrating.
Give Ballarat something to encourage our people to spend and stay in our own city.
