Inside the Ballarat North family entertainer with its own basketball court

Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Ballarat.
While the attractive facade gives the home great kerb appeal, it's what's revealed further down the 699 square metre block that will leave you in awe.
"This is definitely one where you can't judge a book by its cover," says selling agent Elizabeth Minogue. Indeed, the exquisite split-level residence delivers unparalleled elegance and breathtaking views.
Nestled in a prime location, the house seamlessly blends modern luxury with the charm of its surroundings.
"It was an original 1960s weatherboard house that the old owners did up, then the current owners bought during COVID and love it," explains Elizabeth. "They've made it more child-friendly, with the addition of decking and a basketball court."
The property is also primed for relaxation and entertaining, with bifold doors leading to an enclosed balcony that's home to a spa, barbecue and tech set-up for outdoor movies.
Inside, an inviting foyer leads you to the main living area, a spacious and light-filled living room with large windows that frame the stunning views of Ballarat.
The open-concept design effortlessly connects the living space to the gourmet kitchen, where modern appliances and ample counterspace make cooking and entertaining a delight.
The main bedroom on the upper level is a true retreat, with an ensuite and balcony access. Four additional bedrooms, impressively all with walk-in robes, provides plenty of space for family or guests.
The lower level of this split-level home includes versatile spaces that could be used as a bedroom, together with a family room, home office, or entertainment area. The modern third bathroom is also on the lower level.
Glass doors open to a beautiful backyard, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living.
Imagine hosting gatherings with friends and family on the patio, while enjoying the panoramic views that stretch across Ballarat.
Modern amenities and high-end finishes throughout ensure a lifestyle of luxury and convenience, while features such as the dark-stained timber flooring and industrial-style beams give the house a distinctly modern feel.
Additionally, the property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and recreational facilities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both tranquillity and accessibility.
Don't miss the opportunity to make this extraordinary home yours.
Schedule a viewing today and let this residence redefine your idea of luxurious living.
