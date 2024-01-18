Miners get in the Spirit with raid of WNBL young guns

NEW Ballarat Miners women's coach Kennedy Kereama has wasted no time in launching into a raid on his own WNBL club Bendigo Spirit, securing the signatures of two of his up-and-coming young stars.
Micah Simpson, 21 and Ella Gordon, 19, fresh off developments season in the WNBL, will join the Miners in what promises to be a new-look squad in 2024.
Simpson has previously had experience at NBL1 South level having played with Launceston, while Gordon, who hails from Queensland, has come through Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence ranks and most recently played for the Australian Gems at the 2022 Asia Cup under the guidance of former Miners women's coach David Herbert.
Kereama said the two players would help develop a culture of excellence around the Miners' camp.
"Both Ella and Micah are exciting rising talents," he said.
"Micah will be completing her second year as a development player with the Spirit and her growth has been exceptional during this time.
"I believe an environment like the one we are building in Ballarat will be a perfect platform for her to continue to evolve her game. Micah will bring a great understanding of the system I will implement and is a very versatile and skilled guard who can create a shot for her teammates and herself. She has developed under one of Australia's most experienced and best point guards for the last two WNBL seasons.
"Ella comes to us after completing her first season as a Development player in the WNBL. Ella has been battling with some injuries and although she had some early setbacks, she is now starting to find some health and rhythm. At 6ft 4 (193cm) she brings our group some much-needed size, rebounds, sets screens, has good hands, and can finish around the rim.
"She also has the ability to stretch the floor and prides herself in doing all the gritty defensive tasks. Given she has picked up basketball later in life she has made significant inroads for such a late starter."
Gordon said she was looking forward to joining the Miners.
"I'm excited to experience playing in the NBL1 South competition against quality opposition teams," she said.
"Having already played in both the North and East conferences, this has given me great learning experiences that I am keen to build on. I am also looking forward to playing alongside some of my Bendigo Spirit, teammates and coach Kereama."
The pair join Millie Cracknell, Milly Sharp, Jemma Amoore, and returning MVP, and current Bendigo Spirit player, Abbey Wehrung as early signings.
