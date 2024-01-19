Readers have their say on CBD parking

In the last two weeks it has disintegrated into ruts (not just potholes) that go the full distance of the re-sealed section. These ruts are nearly 6 inches deep in places and if somebody hits them at night, they are probably going to burst two tyres at once. The whole section of road between Sago Hill Road and Carngham Road is a disaster waiting to happen. Trucks are using it constantly because they can't navigate through the idiotic roundabout on the Glenelg Highway at Smythes Creek.