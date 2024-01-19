The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Your say: Does Ballarat's CBD parking need to change?

Updated January 19 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat debates the merits of changing Ballarat City Council's parking situation, which is having dire impacts on CBD businesses. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ballarat debates the merits of changing Ballarat City Council's parking situation, which is having dire impacts on CBD businesses. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The Courier's readers and followers have their say to this week's issue of CBD parking in Armstrong Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.