Your say: Does Ballarat's CBD parking need to change?

The Courier's readers and followers have their say to this week's issue of CBD parking in Armstrong Street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At what point will workers at the GovHub be allowed to park in the couple of hundred vacant parking spaces under the GovHub building? Surely opening it up will resolve many of the weekday parking issues in the area.
- Joel Hofstra
Thank the city council for no parking. They like the streets to look nice and all they want is to make money for themselves with metered parking.
- Jamie Rundell
Yes, it clearly needs to be changed to mixed timed parking bays. One-size parking for the CBD doesn't fit all.
- Grounded Pleasures
Every time they do some kind or roadworks we lose parking spots. There used to be parking spaces in the middle of the road out the front of the Civic Hall but they took all them out for no reason.
- Caleb Fulbrook
They need five or 10 15-minute parks in Armstrong Street for the people who are ducking into the deli or to get takeaway. The other parks should be paid and maxed out at three hours. Restrictions should be from 9am till 9pm in that area.
- James Stapleton
I work every second week up in the Central Square area and I park in the Eastwood Street complex. It only takes eight minutes to walk. Dust off the walking shoes, Ballarat!
- Shona Wiffen
It's impossible to get a park in the CBD at any time of the day. I drive around for at least 20 minutes every day looking for a park just so I can grab some lunch. You are better off walking through the CBD and I think this is the council's long-term plan! Parking in the CBD has been an issue for a long time. Council are aware and unfortunately nothing will be done about it.
- Sarah Britten
How about another multi-storey car park instead of the office block on the corner of Mair and Armstrong streets and put that somewhere else?
- Leanne Hughes
I never even try to park in the CBD. Not only is it virtually impossible to find a space, but the glare on parking meters make them impossible to read.
- Virginia Stewart
I know the expense is apparently too exorbitant, but if they had that tram going up and down Sturt Street I would use that and not worry about a car at all. As it is, if you want to go to the CBD you can't rely on the bus - the timetable is a joke.
- Elenor Jean
There's usually plenty of parks in the multi-storey car park. It's reasonably central and the first two hours are free. Dust off the walking shoes and walk a couple of blocks. People are so lazy nowadays and expect a park outside of where they want to go. In a growing city, that's a thing of the past.
- Paul Hutchison
As a business owner, try doing a quick bank deposit at ANZ Sturt Street.
- Wendy Spicer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.