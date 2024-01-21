Grand Allegro: dancers flock to Ballarat for annual ballet showcase

Ballarat's ballet reputation is leaping to new heights after yet another successful dance awards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The sixth annual Ballarat Dance Awards came to the KENDICK Complex over the weekend, drawing in a strong crowd of dance families and about 130 eager students.
The two-day event sees ballet students between the ages of eight and 18 learn from accomplished dancers in masterclasses, as well as put on solo performances for packed-out crowds.
Among this year's judging panel was Ararat-born and Ballarat-trained Amy Harris, who danced as principal artist with the Australian Ballet Company.
Ms Harris was joined by her partner and fellow dancer Jarryd Madden, who still dances as a principal artist with the same ballet company.
Rounding out the list was Josephine Magliolo, a seasoned dancer and contemporary dance company founder, who among many career highlights directed Matador: sabor de amor for the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023.
Versatility Dance College's Anita Coutts-Delaland, who started the Ballarat Dance Award six years ago, said she was impressed by the interest in this year's event, and looked to possibly expand the awards to three days.
"It is becoming quite the event, which I am very happy to say. It is good for little old Ballarat," she said.
"We have ignited a lot of curiosity beyond Ballarat. That is very exciting for the businesses in Ballarat to have people from interstate to come here for a couple of days and support Ballarat businesses."
A steam stream of young dancers fill out the KENDICK Complex's studios on Sunday to put on solo showcases.
Among them was Ballarat's Arcadia Menton, 12, who attended her first ballet class at three.
"I love the training, I love the performing. It is great being able to express myself by moving," she said.
"It feels great. It is pretty fun. Naturally I am nervous, but over the years I have learned to use that for good."
Another young dancer, Melbourne's Lily Nelson, 12, had been working for a year on her solo performance.
This year's event would be her first ever Ballarat Dance Awards.
"I like being able to share my emotions through my dancing. I like performing for people," she said.
"I am a bit nervous, but I am excited."
Mornington Peninsula's Macy Stalker, 13, said dancing for such a big crowd was "nerve-wracking", but fund once out on the stage.
"I like doing it with all of my friends and I like people enjoying watching me dance," she said.
"It is kind of nerve-wracking, but when you actually do it, it is not as bad. You just get used to it."
Ms Coutts-Delaland said as a ballet teacher she tried to instill in all the students a sense of courage and pride in their skills.
"We try to encourage the students to dream big and love what you do. Never doubt yourself," she said.
"It takes a lot of courage for students to step out there on the stage in front of people and be vulnerable.
"I am really proud of every one of the students. We are really proud of them and I am sure their families are as well."
Money from the event will go towards Fragile X Association Australia, a group which supports people living with the rare syndrome.
Fragile X is the world's most common known cause of inherited intellectual disability, and the most common known single gene cause of autism spectrum disorder.
Ms Coutts-Delaland said about $2000 had been raised for the group so far.
The dance awards' fundraising for the association was inspired by the sibling of a student of her dance school who had the syndrome.
"It feels really good to bring awareness to something, and if you can be a small part of that, then it makes you feel good," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.