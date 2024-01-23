The Courier
The Courier
Court

'I was driving like an idiot': Man pleads guilty to Western Freeway truck crash

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
January 24 2024 - 4:30am
The crash occurred on the Western Freeway near Gordon on October 7, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford
The crash occurred on the Western Freeway near Gordon on October 7, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford

A truck driver who plowed into stationary cars on the Western Freeway near Gordon has said he was fighting fatigue before being responsible for a crash which saw multiple people airlifted to hospital.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

