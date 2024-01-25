How Carly-Anne Myers is changing the future for people with a disability

When Carly-Anne Myers was born with a genetic condition that causes dwarfism, it sparked a lifetime of advocacy work to change the future for people with disability.
And now her work has been recognised nationally, being awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day honours for 2024.
Ms Myers was nominated for her service to community health and to people with disability.
In the 1970s, her parents were introduced to the Short Statured People of Australia, an organisation that encourages, promotes and celebrates the difference and achievements of short statured people.
Ms Myers has been on the national council since 2002.
The SSPA is coming up to its 60th year in 2027, when it hosts the World Dwarf Games on the Gold Coast.
The group is one of the oldest support groups for genetic conditions in Australia, running thanks to volunteers.
"I feel that I am a proud disabled woman and I do a lot of advocacy and activism behind the scenes around systemic advocacy," Ms Myers said.
Day to day, Ms Myers is a gender and disability advisor for Women's Health Grampians, and previously worked with Women with Disabilities Victoria.
She said the rights for women with disabilities were being recognised more than ever, thanks to the Disability Royal Commission, the Family Violence Royal Commission and the Mental Health Royal Commission.
"Women with disabilities' voices are being heard finally and they're supported as well," she said.
"If you give women with disabilities that space to actually talk about what matters to them most and what they see are the issues out there, then they'll talk. They won't hold back and we should be able to create that space for them."
The SSPA lobbied for a separate hearing in the Royal Commission into violence and abuse in public spaces, which people of short stature are regularly subjected to.
"We get that because dwarfism is a very visual thing. We're in the periphery because we've had to deal with centuries in terrible derogatory spotlights. A lot of people find disability curious," she said.
"We do a lot of advocacy work, going to schools and talking to children before they become adults, so they understand that being different is ok."
Ms Myers said it was important for her that the association became stronger heading into the World Dwarf Games in 2027.
"You don't need to be doing it to try to get an award or recognition but do it because you are very much invested in your community, whether it is a genetic support group or your local neighbourhood house ... you know the benefits outweigh any recognition that you can get," she said.
"I believe it's really crucial to centre the voices of women with disabilities ... it's a fundamental step to acknowledging their human rights."
