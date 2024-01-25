The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

How Carly-Anne Myers is changing the future for people with a disability

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
January 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carly-Anne Myers, who has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the 2024 Australia Day Honours. Picture by Kate Healy.
Carly-Anne Myers, who has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the 2024 Australia Day Honours. Picture by Kate Healy.

When Carly-Anne Myers was born with a genetic condition that causes dwarfism, it sparked a lifetime of advocacy work to change the future for people with disability.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.