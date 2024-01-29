Best of the best converge on Ballarat for national basketball titles

The Australian Under-20 Basketball Championships can shape careers.
They showcase the best emerging talent the nation has to offer, with scouts closely watching every game.
This will be the story over the next six days at Ballarat's Selkirk Stadium for the 2024 edition of the championships.
All states and territories will be represented across the men's and women's divisions, which will be complemented by the Nation Ivor Burge Championships for players with an intellectual disability.
The prestigious NBA Global Academy will also field a team in the men's division.
Round-robin games will be contested on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the play-off phase begins on Friday, leading up to the finals on Sunday.
Ballarat has representation in the Victorian teams with Ned Renfree, Riley Dunn and Milly Sharp.
TUESDAY: 11am, Victoria Navy v New South Wales; 1pm, Western Australia v Victoria; 3pm, Queensland v South Australia Blue; 3pm, South Australia Red v Australian Capital Territory
WEDNESDAY: 11am, Victoria v Queensland; 1pm New South Wales v South Australia Red; 3pm. Australian Capital Territory v Victoria Navy; 3pm South Australia Blue v Western Australia
THURSDAY: 9am, South Australia Red v Victoria Navy; 1pm, Australian Capital Territory v New South Wales; 1pm Queensland v Western Australia; 3pm South Australia Blue v Victoria
TUESDAY: 9am Victoria v Northern Territory; 9am Australian Capital Territory v South Australia; 11am, NBA Global v Queensland; 1pm, Tasmania v New South Wales; 5pm, Western Australia v Victoria; 5pm, Victoria Navy v Australian Capital Territory; 7pm, Queensland v South Australia
WEDNESDAY: 9am, NBA Global v Victoria Navy; 9am, Western Australia v New South Wales; 11am, Northern Territory v Tasmania; 1pm, Queensland v Australian Capital Territory; 5pm, Victoria v New South Wales; 7pm, NBA Global v South Australia; 7pm, Tasmania v Western Australia
THURSDAY: 9am, Queensland v Victoria Navy; 11am, New South Wales v Northern Territory; 3pm, NBA Global v Australian Capital Territory; 5pm, Victoria v Tasmania; 7pm, Victoria Navy v South Australia;7pm, Northern Territory v Western Australia
The Ivor Burge tournament starts on Wednesday, with round-robin fixtures running through to Saturday. Play-offs start on Saturday and end on Sunday. Each of the six states has a men's and women's team.
The state government's regional events fund has assisted in having the event in Ballarat.
