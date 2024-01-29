The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Sports Affairs

Best of the best converge on Ballarat for national basketball titles

January 29 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Ned Renfree training as part of the Victorian squad ahead of the national under-20 basketball championships in Ballarat. P{icture by Adam Trafford. Victoria squad training preview to the National U20 basketball championships being held in Ballarat this week. Taken on January 29, 2024 (Photo by Adam Trafford/Ballarat Courier)
Ballarat's Ned Renfree training as part of the Victorian squad ahead of the national under-20 basketball championships in Ballarat. P{icture by Adam Trafford. Victoria squad training preview to the National U20 basketball championships being held in Ballarat this week. Taken on January 29, 2024 (Photo by Adam Trafford/Ballarat Courier)

The Australian Under-20 Basketball Championships can shape careers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.