Dunnstown adds more BFNL experience with latest signing

Dunnstown has again turned to the Ballarat Football Netball League experience to top up for the CHFL season.
Former Redan player Liam Hunter is making his way to the Towners in the CHFL.
He is expected to play as an inside midfielder.
Hunter has almost exclusively played senior football with the Lions - mixing his time in the seniors and reserves after moving into open age ranks in 2012.
He made his senior debut in 2013 and last played seniors with Redan before the interruption for COVID-19.
Hunter made a switch mid-way through last season to Talbot in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league, managing five games.
With player retention high, Dunnstown's focus has been on meeting particular needs as it looks to bounce back from a slight drop off last season - slipping from second and preliminary final appearance to seventh and an elimination final.
The Towners have brought in experienced East Point key position player Brad Whittaker as joint senior coach with Glenn Wilkins.
Dunnstown's other recruits include Englishman Lewis Hodgins after a year with East Point and defender Jordan Crone from Sebastopol. In addition it has picked up Waubra premiership player Austin Murphy.
