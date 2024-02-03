Letters: What else can we do with the saleyards?

If the Ballarat Council was looking to support more tourism and events especially at Victoria Park, Lake Wendouree, North Gardens Area, the Spilt Milk festival proved what an asset the vacant old saleyards were especially for parking, not only for event management but coach parking that brought the paying clients, within close proximity, surely greatly appreciated owing to the inclement weather on the day.
In a review of the Regional Transport Bus service, please include this valuable area within its plans with connecting transport links for ample free tourist bus and RV parking, with a connecting regular and reasonable sightseeing tourist shuttle bus service to all of the local tourist hot spots, including the established rail or transport links.
Visitors will spend money within the city even if they stay on in paid accommodation apart from caravan parks - I have seen many coaches parked in various locations throughout the city that transport various groups and wait to pick them up later that day or the end of the event period.
Make this a secure tourist hub.
I can remember the World Scout Jamboree being held there many years ago, I am sure without much imagination there could be many more events that could be held there.
The Swap Meet comes to mind, and national or state sports events, or equestrian, with many ovals and other facilities available.
This area is just an expansion of Lake Wendouree and the North Gardens.
Please do not develop or commercialize this valuable piece of land.
Geoff Fountain, Delacombe
On a chilly Australia Day, January 26 2024, I attended the Survival Day Ceremony at View Point, Lake Wendouree.
It was a moving and inspiring occasion thanks to the speakers and performers and those involved in bringing it together, especially KEAG from the City of Ballarat, and locals from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
I appreciated the opportunity to join with First Nations to mark this historic date in Australia and acknowledge our black history.
Dale Dumpleton, Ballarat
