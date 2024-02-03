The Courier
Letters

Letters: What else can we do with the saleyards?

February 3 2024 - 11:30am
The former Ballarat saleyards. Picture supplied
If the Ballarat Council was looking to support more tourism and events especially at Victoria Park, Lake Wendouree, North Gardens Area, the Spilt Milk festival proved what an asset the vacant old saleyards were especially for parking, not only for event management but coach parking that brought the paying clients, within close proximity, surely greatly appreciated owing to the inclement weather on the day.

