Ballarat home fixture for Melbourne Country Week opener

Ballarat Cricket Association has been given a home game to hit off its Melbourne Country Week campaign.
The BCA will face neighbour Maryborough at the Eastern Oval on Monday, February 12, to begin its fight to return to the top level of the annual Victorian Country Cricket League competition.
Relegated from the top tier last year, Ballarat is one of 10 teams in a new-look division two.
Ballarat has named a 17-strong squad to play under the guidance of coach Darren Fletcher, with the remaining three matches at Melbourne metropolitan venues.
Mt Clear has four representatives, and Ballarat-Redan, East Ballarat and Wendouree each have three representatives.
Squad: Matt Aikman (Ballarat-Redan), Ben Collins (Dunnstown), Sajith Dissanayaka (Napoleons Sebastopol), Jacob Eyers (East Ballarat), Ashley George (Mt Clear), Harli Givvens (East Ballarat), Jack Harwood (Ballarat-Redan), Jayden Hayes (Ballarat-Redan), Will Hodgins (East Ballarat), Tom LeLievre (Mt Clear), Ajay Mada (Mt Clear), Ash McCafferty (Wendouree), Mick Nolan (Wendouree), Hudson Palmer (Buninyong), Heath Pyke (Wendouree), Nick Strangio (Bacchus Marsh), Matt Ward (Mt Clear)
The captain will be announced at a launch at Wendouree Cricket Club on Wednesday.
Ballarat's other three preliminary games, which hopefully lead a final appearance at Albert Park on Friday, February 16:
Tuesday, February 13: v Casey Cardinia at Port Melbourne Oval
Wednesday, February 14: v Latrobe Valley at Elsternwick Park Oval
Thursday, February 15: v Kingston-Hawthorn Under-18s at Moorleigh Village, Bentleigh East
The two division two finalists will be promoted to division one for next year.
