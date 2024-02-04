The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

Ballarat home fixture for Melbourne Country Week opener

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCA speedster Ash McCarty lets a deliver fly against Geelong in a Melbourne Country Week clash with Geelong at the Eastern Oval in 2020. He is again in the Ballarat squad for country week.
BCA speedster Ash McCarty lets a deliver fly against Geelong in a Melbourne Country Week clash with Geelong at the Eastern Oval in 2020. He is again in the Ballarat squad for country week.

Ballarat Cricket Association has been given a home game to hit off its Melbourne Country Week campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.