Bloom time: top 10 things to do at the 2024 Ballarat Begonia Festival

IT is nearly that time again when Ballarat becomes the envy of anthophiles worldwide because our globally renowned begonias are in full bloom.
The full program is out for Ballarat Begonia Festival, set for the Labour Day long weekend, March 9-11.
While the City's internationally-renowned begonia collection, dating back to the 1890s, takes centre stage in the Robert Clark Conservatory, there is still plenty to entertain flower lovers, families, foodies and those keen for something fun to do.
We've got you covered here - but also, if you are heading into the conservatory, you definitely need to check out what City of Ballarat gardens team has billed as a "never-before seen" cultivated begonia George Longley. The George Longley is one of three Ballarat-created begonias.
This is a a bloom named after Ballarat Botanical Gardens' inaugural curator.
Top 10 things to do this Begonia Festival:
Billed as the 2024 Begonia Festival theme, this actually innocuous display is all about paying tribute to the return of a (reconstructed) old beauty.
The newly built Ballarat fernery on the edge of Ballarat Botanical Gardens will re-open in time for the festival, restored to replicate the fernery's 1880s glory.
Spiral designs inspired by fern fronds can be found throughout the begonia display, but the real highlight is in the 400 ferns in the fernery and a further 400 exotic plants in the grounds.
Those mesmerising stilt-walking performers are back swinging, spinning and bending atop tall poles decorated in, of course, begonias.
Such rovers are known for swaying as bees, bugs and butterflies across the Gardens' main lawn with music and dance in a circus-like performance.
SWAY is offering the world premiere of These Things for the festival.
River Cottage Australia's Paul West has skirt steak tacos and grilled chilli corn on the menu for a cooking demonstration.
West, a renowned champion for homegrown produce and cooking, will also run horticulture and nature-based presentations.
MasterChef Australia alumna Courtney Roulston is also set to inspire time in the kitchen with an improved cooking game.
Roulston will be serving up a demonstration on how to cook Vietnamese prawn fritters and a barbecue vegetable salad with coconut rice.
Gardening Australia's Hannah Moloney and Jerry Coleby-Williams are on hand to offer gardening advice both to get you started and how to care for the festival stars - begonias.
Moloney will lead sustainability and gardening workshops to help you grow plants from scratch and how to build a wicking bed to help with watering.
Coleby-Williams is widely regarded as an expert in growing and caring for begonias. He will also share his tips for living more substainably.
AFL club Western Bulldogs is keeping its presence felt at Ballarat's most beloved festival with a footy clinic and skills challenge.
The Bulldogs will be found in a sports zone offering family fun.
Begonia's sports zone will also feature obstacle course to challenge strength, agility and speed.
Plenty of big names have been part of this decades-long tradition from Bluey and Bingo right back to the days of the Begonia Queen (last crowned in 1993) and a royal sovereign in Queen Elizabeth II making a visit in 1954.
Costa the Gnome and Dirt Girl have also been popular parade figures.
While not part of the parade - but quite the big deal in 2016 - LEGO designer Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught unveiled the world's largest outdoor LEGO flower.
What was old is new again with a nod to mazes past in Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Creative Mazes has been collaborating with the City of Ballarat to install the Begonia Maze for the 2024 festival.
This is a chance to immerse yourself into a world of floral colour by taking on a quiz to navigate to the maze's end.
A cluster of nurseries and horticulture societies have a range of flowers, plants, tools and gardening advice on hand with more than 20 stalls expected for the Begonia Market.
This is a chance to find your forever Begonia and for plant enthusiasts to take home a piece of the festival.
Don't forget to see above for top gardening advice to ensure the best care for your new floral friend.
B.E.G.O.N.I.A will once again be spelt out in the Sturt Street Gardens for inspiration and fun for those seeking a great selfie spot or Insta inspiration - plus it is nice to look at when driving through the city.
This sign has been designed by Wadawurrung traditional owner and artist Billy O'Toole.
Each letter symbolises a different feature of Wadawurrung Country, on which the Begonia Festival is held.
Jazz, folk-pop, Latin and gospel music are all part of the line-up at Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
This is a chance to sit back, maybe enjoy some food from more than 20 vendors in two foodie zones or sample a crafted beverage from some of Ballarat's favourite brewers.
And while you are relaxing, this is also a chance to stop and smell the roses - or in this festival, the begonias.
