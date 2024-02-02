The Courier
BFNL to adopt new 21-day concussion sidelining rules if required

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 2 2024 - 6:00pm
Waubra player Bailey Colligan is checked for concussion in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy
Waubra player Bailey Colligan is checked for concussion in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy

The Ballarat Football Netball League will adopt new 21-day concussion sidelining regulation if directed to do so by AFL Victoria.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

