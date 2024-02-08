The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Breaking

Miners men get hometown trio's signatures

February 8 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ned Renfree goes to the basket for Victoria in the National Under-20 Basketball Championships in Ballarat on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy.
Ned Renfree goes to the basket for Victoria in the National Under-20 Basketball Championships in Ballarat on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy.

Ballarat Miners have locked in three hometown developed players for its NBL1 South men's roster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.