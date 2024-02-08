Miners men get hometown trio's signatures

Ballarat Miners have locked in three hometown developed players for its NBL1 South men's roster.
Ned Renfree, fresh from representing Victoria in the Australian under-20 championships, Zac Dunmore, Ethan Fiegert have all committed for the season.
Each has progressed through the Ballarat domestic, junior, and youth league programs, starting with Celtic Tigers, Saints and Phoenix respectively.
Miners head coach Luke Brennan said one of his first priorities on signing with the Miners was to re-sign Ballarat juniors already in the program.
He said Renfree, Dunmore and Fiegert were just scratching the surface of their basketball careers.
"More importantly they are Ballarat guys who understand what it means to play for the Miners."
Dunmore from Ararat is returning for his seventh NBL1/SEABL season.
"I'm super pumped to be back with the Miners this season. I can't wait to hit the court with the boys and play in front of the best home crowd in the league."
Renfree is returning after a breakout second half of last season.
"It was always a dream of mine as a kid coming to watch the Miners to one day play with them, so making that dream a reality these past few seasons has been so surreal, "
Fiegert secures a full-time roster spot after playing an important role as captain of the Miners youth league
program since returning from college in the United states and a serious ankle injury.
"I'm super excited to be a part of the NBL1 program this year.
"It was definitely a main goal of mine to step up from the youth league."
Nicholas Stoddart, along with returning players in
They join Queenslander Nicholas Stoddart and returning Jake Lloyd, Max Cody, Amos Brooks and import Tyler Rudolph on the Miners roster.
The NBL1 season starts on April 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.