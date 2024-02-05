Ballarat youngster makes extra special A-League debut

Ballarat youngster Jordan Lauton has earned a special place in Australian professional soccer history.
He became the 4000th player to grace the field in an Australian men's national league game when he debuted for Western United against Sydney FC in the A-League in Tasmania on Saturday.
The 20-year-old midfielder came off the bench in the 65th minute.
Lauton played 25 minutes and had 18 touches as Western United drew 2-all in Hobart.
Australia's national leagues date back to the inception of the National Soccer League in 1977.
"It was great to get out on the pitch," Lauton told The Courier.
He said he had about 30 seconds to prepare from the time he learned he was being substituted into the match to stepping across the white line.
"I heard my name called out and I went into auto pilot."
Lauton, (pictured playing under-nines with Ballarat Red Devils below) said he was given a quick brief on tactics and was on.
"I didn't have time to think about anything other than I have a job to do and I'm just going to go out there and do it," he said.
"It's only now afterward that I'm thinking about how special that moment was."
Lauton said he had not been nervous. There was not any time for that.
He said he learned about being player 4000 after the game. "I had no idea. I was quite a shock. It's pretty cool," he said.
Lauton said while the whole experience was one he would treasure his immediate focus to put his head down and continue to learn.
"I'm learning every day."
Lauton has played his way through Ballarat junior ranks to the top level of the game, starting out with Ballarat Red Devils under-nines and progressing to various Ballarat City FC age squads.
He graduated to the City FC senior squad in 2021 - following in the footsteps of his older brothers Brandon and Leighton.
Brandon has also played A-League, spending a few years with Melbourne Victory.
Jordan's final stepping stone to the A-league was Western United's academy, where he again impressed in the NPL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.