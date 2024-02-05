The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Sports Affairs

Ballarat youngster makes extra special A-League debut

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat graduate Jordan Lauton on the ball in his A-League debut for Western United - an appearance which also made him the 4000th player to feature in a mens national league in Australia. Picture Getty Images.
Ballarat graduate Jordan Lauton on the ball in his A-League debut for Western United - an appearance which also made him the 4000th player to feature in a mens national league in Australia. Picture Getty Images.

Ballarat youngster Jordan Lauton has earned a special place in Australian professional soccer history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.