Cooney-Cross on road to Olympics amid shock Matildas call to replace Kerr

OLYMPIAN Kyra Cooney-Cross remains another step closer to Paris with confirmation she is part of the Matildas' squad for the final qualification round.
The Ballarat soccer export is in the mix for a two-game series against Uzbekistan, the first away and the second at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on February 28.
Cooney-Cross, who made her FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023, has known Olympic heartbreak - she was a late substitute for the Matildas' in a 4-3 bronze medal match loss to the United States in the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Ballarat City senior women's coach Laura Brady has previously described Cooney-Cross as a "prodigious talent".
The now 21-year-old, who turns 22 next week, spent two years in Ballarat juniors before moving to National Premier League ranks and the sport's national training centre.
"...She'd always come up and train with the seniors, she was a prodigious talent, 100 per cent, it was always there," Brady has said.
Her call-up comes as Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman is back in the green and gold. The greatest goal-scorer in Australian women's domestic history has been unveiled on Wednesday as the shock replacement for injured Matildas skipper Sam Kerr.
Heyman, aged 35, said she's more mature and fitter than she was in her last game for the Matildas six years ago, and was excited by the opportunity to return to the national side.
"Hopefully I'll get the shot to put on the jersey and show Australia again that I can do this," she said in Melbourne at the squad announcement on Wednesday.
"It's really sad news with Sam [Kerr]. That's how my [Matildas] career started in 2010, Sam did her knee and I got her spot then," Heyman added.
"So it's a surreal, weird feeling to think this has happened again many years later."
The 12th-ranked Matildas need to defeat Uzbekistan in the two-leg, home-and-away tie to become one of the Asia region's two teams for the Paris Olympics.
"With Sam [Kerr] unavailable, Kyah [Simon] is coming back from injury, and Holly McNamara injured, we're looking at who is the next best No.9, and the way Michelle has played, she deserves to be selected," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said.
"It's not about age in the Matildas, it's about the quality you have as a footballer, whether you're 17 or 35, it doesn't matter. The way she plays, she's in tremendous form."
Back in 2019, then 30-year-old Heyman retired from international football citing the physical toll on her body following repeated ankle and knee injuries.
But before the Women's World Cup last year, Heyman threw her hat back into the ring for Matildas selection, claiming to be fitter than she's ever been and ready for a return to the international stage.
Though she missed out on making the Matildas' World Cup squad, Gustavsson recognised her extraordinary form in the A-League Women for Canberra - including scoring her 100th A-League career goal - and rewarded her with a spot in his team.
When she retired from the Matildas five years ago Heyman said she'd achieved everything at international level, except one thing - winning gold at the Olympics.
Heyman played four matches for Australia in 2016 at the Rio Games, and now she is one step closer to playing in another Olympics.
"To get given the opportunity, it means the world to me," she said. "I feel fitter, I'm stronger, and I'm happier and healthier."
Gustavsson said it was too far ahead to say what players will be at the Olympics and that competition for spots will continue right up until that squad is named closer to July.
Heyman already has 61 caps for the Matildas, scoring 20 goals between 2010-18, and she will look to build on that record with forward Kerr injured and ruled out after ACL surgery last month.
Goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle) with defender Charlie Rule (hip) are also unavailable for the Matildas due to injury. Kerr's absence means defender Steph Catley will wear the captain's armband for upcoming matches.
Uzbekistan have only met the Matildas once before, back in 2007, and it was soundly beaten by the Australians, 10-0.
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Round 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday, February 24, 8pm AEDT at Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, February 28, 8pm AEDT at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Matildas squad: Mackenzie ARNOLD, Ellie CARPENTER, Steph CATLEY (C), Kyra COONEY-CROSS, Caitlin FOORD, Mary FOWLER, Katrina GORRY, Charlotte GRANT, Michelle HEYMAN, Clare HUNT, Alanna KENNEDY, Chloe LOGARZO, Aivi LUIK, Teagan MICAH, Clare POLKINGHORNE, Hayley RASO, Amy SAYER, Kaitlyn TORPEY, Emily VAN EGMOND, Cortnee VINE, Clare WHEELER, Jada WHYMAN, Tameka YALLOP.
