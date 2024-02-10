Ballarat Gift rolling coverage day 1 - Sherman, Crowe catch eye in heats

Hometown-based Grace Crowe and Cooper Sherman shape as leading contenders for Sunday's Ballarat Women's and Men's Gifts at the City Oval.
Each was highly impressive in winning 120m heats on Saturday.
Crowe and Halle Martin provided hometown success in the Women's Gift heats.
Martin ran off 11.25m to hold off a late challenge from fellow Ballarat athlete Armani Anderson in the opening heat.
Competing in only her second open Gift after a successful Victorian Country Track and Field Championships, Crowe was a clear winner of the ninth and last heat off 6m.
The Ross Creek youngster ran 13.8 seconds - the second fastest of the heat times.
Warrnambool's Grace Carter also provided a Ballarat flavour in winning heat three, being a Ballarat Harriers member.
Sherman (1m) ran his rivals off their legs in his heat.
He clocked the fastest time of 12.36 seconds.
Semi-finals will be run on Sunday from 11.05am, with the women's final at 2.45pm and men's final at 3pm.
Martin has drawn the second semi-final and Crowe the third against Warrnambool and Ballarat Harriers duo Grace Kelly and Grace Carter, and Ballarat's Nyajima Jock.
Armani Anderson starts in heat two.
Sherman will contest the fourth of four semi-finals.
Ballarat also has Patrick Martin in the second semi-final.
WOMEN'S GIFT WINNERS
Heat 1 - Halle Martin (Ballarat) 11.25m - 13.83sec
Heat 2 - Ruby Crisp (Heathmont) 16.25m - 13.67sec
Heat 3 - Grace Carter (Warrnambool) 10.75m - 14.08sec
Heat 4 - Lucy Carter (Hobart) 7.75m - 14.18sec
Heat 5 - Amelia Spenceley (Sandringham) 11m - 14.02sec
Heat 6 - Imogen Nobbs (Tranmere, SA) 17m - 13.96sec
Heat 7 - Caitlin Lythgo (Carrara, Queensland) 7.25m - 13.86sec
Heat 8 - Stephanie Rutherford (Bundall, Queensland) 8.75m - 13.93sec
Heat 9 - Grace Crowe (Ross Creek) 6m - 13.80sec
MEN'S GIFT WINNERS
Heat 1 - Massimo Acquaro (Williamstown) 5.75m - 12.61sec
Heat 2 - Kevin Brittain (Geelong) 10m - 12.65sec
Heat 3 - Cooper Sherman (Alfredton) 1m - 12.36sec
Heat 4 - Seth Kennedy (Robina, Queensland) 6m - 12.55sec
Heat 5 - Michael Dinan (Moonee Ponds) 8.5m - 12.7sec
Heat 6 - Jackson Bennett (Port Melbourne) 4.25m - 12.5sec
Heat 7 - Liam Moss (Glen Osmond, SA) 4.75m - 12.49sec
Heat 8 - Tom Templeton (Mount Martha) 4.75m - 12.53sec
Heat 9 - Ryan Camille (Narre Warren North) 9.5m - 12.55sec
Heat 10 - Olufemi Komolafe (Skye) 5.5m - 12.54sec
