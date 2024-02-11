Ballarat Gift rolling coverage day 2 - all men's and women's Gift semi-finals

The two-day Ballarat Gift Carnival continues at the City Oval on Sunday with men's and women's Gift semi-finals and finals taking centre stage.
Ballarat duo Cooper Sherman and Grace Crowe has clocked the fastest times in the gift semi-finals.
Starting off 1m, Sherman ran 12.57 seconds in the fourth of four semi-finals.
Crowe ran 13.75 seconds - just shading outmarker Ruby Crisp, who won her semi-final in 13.79.
Halle Martin, of Ballarat, also earned a place in the final with a semi-final victory.
WOMEN'S GIFT FINAL FIELD
Elle Whittingham 3.5m
Grace Crowe 6m
Nyajima Jock 6m
Stephenie Rutherford 6m
Keely Henderson 9m
Halle Martin 11.25m
Ruby Crisp 16.26m
Imogen Nobbs 17m
(winners and 4 next fastest 4 into final)
SEMI 1 - Ellie Whittingham (Hope Valley, SA) 3.5m - 14sec
SEMI 2 - Halle Martin (Ballarat) 11.25m - 14.06sec
SEMI 3 - Grace Crowe (Ross Creek) 6m - 13.75sec
SEMI 4 - Ruby Crisp (Heathmont) 16.25m - 13.79sec
(winners and 4 next fastest 4 into final)
SEMI 1- Tom Templeton (Mt Martha) 4.75m - 12.61sec
SEMI 2 - Jackson Bennett (Port Melbourne) 4.25m - 12.67sec
SEMI 3 - Seth Kennedy (Robina, Queensland) 6m - 12.74sec
SEMI 4 - Cooper Sherman (Ballarat) 1m - 12.57sec
9am junior dash for sash
10.00 masters 45+ 800m final
10.10 under-18 girls' 120m gift heats
10:25 under-18 boys' 120m gift heats
10:40 masters 120m heats
11:05 Ballarat Women's Gift semi-finals
11.20 Ballarat Men's Gift semi-finals
11.45 under-18 girls' 120m gift final
11.50 under-18 boys' 120m gift final
11.55 masters 120m final
12.10pm women's 400m heats
12.30 men's 400m heats
1.00 footballer race heats
1.15 Victorian junior dash for sash final
1.20 open 1600m open final
2.00 BRAC 1500m
2.15 footballers' and netballers' race final
2.25 women's 400m womens final
2.35 men's 400m final
2:45 Ballarat Women's Gift final
3.00 Ballarat Men's Gift final
3.15 women's 4x200m stable relay
3.20 men's 4x200m stable relay
