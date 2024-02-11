Ballarat to swelter through warmest stretch of days in almost 12 months

Ballarat will experience its hottest stretch of days since February 2023, with maximum temperatures forecast to stay above 30 degrees from Sunday February 11 to Tuesday February 13, 2024.
The heatwave will start on Sunday, February 11, with a forecast maximum of 32, while Monday is set to be the hottest day with a predicted top of 36 degrees.
A cool change looks likely to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a sunny morning, before potential showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
It will be the first time in nearly a year Ballarat has experienced three days of maximum temperatures over 30.
The last time this occurred was between February 15 and 17, 2023, with the hottest day reaching 38.5 degrees on February 17.
Since about the middle of December 2023, Ballarat has experienced just three days over 30 degrees.
During this time, just one January day reached above 30 degrees, with the month's average high of 24.5 almost an entire degree lower than the historical average for January.
Despite a cooler and wetter than average Christmas, Ballarat's average maximum temperature was still half-a-degree warmer in December than the historical monthly average.
Over the coming heatwave, the CFA lists a high Fire Danger Rating for February 13, while February 11 and 12, remain moderate.
On a day of high fire danger, the CFA advises residents to decide what to do if a fire starts ahead of time, be alert for fires in their area, and to avoid bushfire risk areas.
