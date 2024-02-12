Taylor Swift fun makes sparkly impact at Ballarat's biggest SuperBowl party

A BIT of sparkle and friendship bracelets were all on-trend in Ballarat's biggest SuperBowl party with TayTay inspiration in the house.
Kansas City Chiefs' fan and long-time Swiftie Chloe Goldie said it was like her Christmases had come at once when pop mega star Taylor Swift hard-launched her relationship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.
Ms Goldie made sure she found a sequined Chiefs jersey in time for SuperBowl LVIII celebrations at The Sporting Globe on Monday, February 12.
(The Chiefs have been locked in a battle with San Fransisco 49ers and, apart from Aussie punter Mitch Wishnowsky, Taylor watch has been the complete talk of the nation).
This kicks off a huge week for Ms Goldie, who is set to party at two of the three Taylor Swift Eras concerts in Melbourne later this week.
Ms Goldie took the day off work specially to watch the game at the pub with her dad, a newly adopted Chiefs' fan who agreed to wear a friendship bracelet as has been the trend for Taylor Swift fans ahead of Eras concerts.
"It's been a really good vibe here," Ms Goldie said. "There have been a couple of Taylor sightings but not as dramatic as people were making it out to be."
Her dad Bill Goldie was not the only one sporting friendship bracelets - plenty of other guys were getting in on the beaded bracelet trend.
The arm adornments were sparked by a line from Swift's song You're on Your Own, Kid, off her 2022 Midnights album: "so, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it".
And many of the predominantly male viewers were making friends in a sense.
This party for the National Football League's biggest day had a distinct Australian vibe with fans mingling with jerseys for the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders (the Chiefs' arch-rivals), Seattle Seahawks, Chicago bears, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and there was at least one Miami Dolphin in the mix.
Even The Sporting Globe went for diplomacy, decorating the venue with red, white and blue balloons, the colours for the flag of the United States of America.
For those playing the numbers game, Ms Goldie said the SuperBowl was Taylor Swift's 13 game as Kelce's girlfriend. Her flight direct from Tokyo had also been a projected 13 hours.
Maybe lucky for some.
