The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Taylor Swift fun makes sparkly impact at Ballarat's biggest SuperBowl party

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 12 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father-daughter duo Bill and Chloe Goldie get into the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift spirit at The Sporting Globe on February 12, 2024, to mark a huge Eras vibe this week. Picture by Melanie Whelan
Father-daughter duo Bill and Chloe Goldie get into the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift spirit at The Sporting Globe on February 12, 2024, to mark a huge Eras vibe this week. Picture by Melanie Whelan

A BIT of sparkle and friendship bracelets were all on-trend in Ballarat's biggest SuperBowl party with TayTay inspiration in the house.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.