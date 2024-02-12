Total Fire Ban declared for Ballarat on February 13

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for Ballarat on February 13, with "catastrophic" conditions forecast for the Wimmera.
Ballarat is in the Central district, which will be covered by the Total Fire Ban - the Wimmera, Mallee, Northern Country, South West, and North Central districts will also be covered.
A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air, or allowed to remain alight, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.
The CFA stated the Wimmera and surrounds will face "catastrophic" fire conditions, the highest in the new rating system.
"Conditions in the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country will be hot and windy with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees and northerly winds around 40-50kmh before a gusty south-westerly wind change with wind speeds between 60-80kmh," a media release states.
Check all details through the CFA website, and follow live updates through VicEmergency.
Ballarat has a forecast of 34 degrees with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.