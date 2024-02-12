The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Total Fire Ban declared for Ballarat on February 13

By Staff Reporters
February 12 2024 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter near Ballarat. File photo.
A firefighter near Ballarat. File photo.

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for Ballarat on February 13, with "catastrophic" conditions forecast for the Wimmera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.