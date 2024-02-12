Hepburn adds new trio with ties to Burras

Central Highlands Football League power Hepburn has topped up with a trio of newcomers.
The Burras have announced the signing of Matt Davis, Jamie Cook and Billy Ward - players who Hepburn is confident will quickly make their presence felt.
They arrive through ties with CHFL and Hepburn best and fairest Sean Tighe.
All four have spent time playing with Altona in the Western Region league.
Hepburn has been relatively quiet on the player front in the off-season, although it has secured one of the CHFL's recruits of the year with young gun Izaac Grant returning after three impressive seasons with Ballarat league club Redan.
Player retention has also been high for the Burras, which have reached preliminary finals for the past two years.
In announcing the recruits, Hepburn described Davis as an "elusive" forward - signalling he will add goalkicking potency alongside the likes of joint coach Mitch Banner, dynamic forward Andy McKay and Izaac Grant.
Davis has played with Deer Park and Sanctuary Lakes in the WRFL as well as Altona.
Cook has been recruited as a big-bodied inside midfielder/forward.
His background includes time with Port Melbourne Colts in the Southern league in addition to Altona, where he played under-age football and graduated into senior ranks.
Ward will slot in as an attacking defender/midfielder, with his experience complementing what is already an expansive midfield - giving Banner and his new joint coach Shane Fisher plenty of versatility to play with as the Burras push for their first premiership since 2017.
He has been a longstanding player with Altona - spending a decade with the Vikings, with which has been a best and fairest and multiple premiership player, and teammate of Tighe.
Hepburn finished third last year with a record of 13 wins and three losses.
For the second season in a row the Burras lost to Springbank in a preliminary final.
