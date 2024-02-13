Stockyard Hill fire under control, warning downgraded

A warning for a grassfire at Stockyard Hill, south-west of Beaufort, has been downgraded to an advice message.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Stockyard Hill Windfarm just after midday on Tuesday, February 13.
Thirteen vehicles were at the scene at one stage, while an aerial support helicopter was also called to assist.
The Threat is Reduced following the grassfire at Beaufort, Cross Roads, Lake Goldsmith, Stockyard Hill, Stoneleigh.
People located within Beaufort, Cross Roads, Lake Goldsmith, Stockyard Hill, Stoneleigh are now able to resume normal activities.
