How the lack of beds in aged care is impacting Ballarat's elderly

"The issue of delayed hospital discharge of long stay older patients crosses a variety of health disciplines and sectors, including primary care, aged care and allied health. The Commonwealth is presently undertaking a significant reform program of work in these areas designed to facilitate better access to care and support for all Australians, including older people. Both governments agree addressing the number of long stay older patients (LSOP) in acute settings, particularly with complex needs, is a challenge. All levels of government accept and recognise delayed hospital discharge of older people continues to be a growing problem for governments and for quality of life of older people. As the Australian population ages further, there is a need for all levels of government to collaborate in order to better manage this issue into the future.