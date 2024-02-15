'Treasure' for Clack to join illustrious pool of young performers

THE RECOGNITION of joining an honour roll featuring the likes of six-time Olympian Russell Mark, Stawell Gift Women's winner Grace O'Dwyer, AFLW footballer Kaitlyn Ashmore or emerging wheel racer Sam Rizzo is not lost of Toby Clack.
His sport eight-ball "sometimes doesn't get recognition" in broader sporting circles.
Clack's efforts were put in the spotlight for Ballarat Sportsmen's Club's gala awards with the Wunhym Trophy for junior sportsperson of the year.
Finalists for the honour included decorated emerging juniors in sprinter Armani Anderson, triple jumper Molly Fraser, gymnast Nicholas Howard and BMX racer Josh Jolly.
In a gap year after becoming St Patrick's College dux, Clack won gold in the World Eight-ball Pool Federation under-18 championships in Agadir, Morocco, topping more than 40 contenders.
To earn qualification Clack captured national gold earlier in 2023.
"Pool is one of those sports were you can talk yourself in and out of options...you learn to trust yourself and back your ability," Clack said.
He said the Wunhym Trophy was an award he would "really treasure".
"Ballarat has such a fantastic sporting tradition and history in years of sports people to be honoured on this night," Clack said.
Australian cricketer Matt Short captured the marquee award with rower Kat Werry honoured with her third Hollioake Medallion as best team player, rowing coach Jamie McDonald won the Widmer Award as coach of the year and sports administrator Ian Pym collected the Mackenzie-Valpied Award.
