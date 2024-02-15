Head of the Lake 2024: Grammar crews prepared and extra-competitive

Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta puts school pride to the ultimate test on the water and along the spit.
Boat Race is fast approaching on February 25 with close competition expected for the marquee boys and girls' titles on Lake Wendouree.
The Courier is taking a close look at each crew to see who is most ready to row.
The Grammar sheds on Lake Wendouree were buzzing when The Courier dropped in to check on preparations for next Sunday's Head of the Lake.
Both firsts crews are looking strong, with rowing co-captain and boys' firsts third seat Lachie Heath saying all the training is "coming into line" ahead of what will be his last Boat Race.
The boys' crew features rowing co-captain Maddie Barclay-Smith as cox, with a strong team filling out the rest of the boat.
"In the last few weeks, we've been off to regattas - the furthest one was on the Barwon, but most of them we've been lucky enough to be here on Wendouree, so it's been pretty good, racing strong and slowly coming together," he said.
"We're slowly letting it all click into place, training's getting better and better."
While the boys' crew last won in 2022, it's been a little longer for the girls, who are seeking a return to the top.
The girls' firsts won in 2019, and there's certainly a competitive but disciplined edge to the team this year that's seeking to take the trophy home.
First crews coach Luke Pougnault said the entire rowing program was looking in good shape ahead of one of the most important races of the year.
"It's been good to get a bit of consistency and continuity with the training," he said.
"We try and go with what historically has worked for us, by having a clear sense of training and prepping the crews - it's been a bit unfortunate with some of the rowing conditions at the regattas for some of the juniors, they haven't run to full due to weather which is unfortunate, but then it's the same for every school."
The aim was for the teams to do their best, he added, particularly in such a competitive environment.
"It's not so much the results on the day - it's about everyone making sure they give the best version of themselves out there and having a good day, that's what counts the most," he said.
Addison Maxsted
"We have been training really hard, and all we have to do now is trust the process."
Zoe Wright
"I'm looking forward to a great day of racing with some strong competition, let's go girls!"
Eloise Adem
"Good luck to all crews, we're looking forward to race day - be the lion."
Georgia Walsh
"I'm excited for a close race - catch us if you can."
Amy Gilbee
"My girls have been training extremely hard and together I believe we can achieve great things - keep the faith."
Lachie Heath
"This is my last year, so I'm looking forward to giving it one last crack and doing the best I can."
Harry Tol
"This is Ballarat's race, really - everyone in Ballarat pays attention to this race, it's very important."
Harper Walsh
"There's a lot of training, trying to be as prepared as possible before the big race,"
Ben Meakin
"Preparation's been going really well, I believe we're ready to race."
Maddie Barclay-Smith
"We're getting really excited for the big race ahead, just the prep for it all."
