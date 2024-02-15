15 newcomers in GWV Rebels under-18 girls' squad

Greater Western Victoria Rebels have named 15 new players in their under-18 girls squad for the Talent League season.
The balance of the squad comprises 19-year-olds Bindi Crabtree, Tyla Crabtree and Claire Lightfoot, and 20 top-aged players,
Rebels head coach Sally Riley said the players would face a variety of obstacles across the season, but she was sure they would relish every challenge and wear the Rebels jumper with great pride.
Seven of the newcomers are completely new to the Rebels, having missed out on being part of the under-16 program.
"They have gone back to community football, really put their head down and worked hard on their skill development. That's the most pleasing thing about our girls, their willingness to learn, seek honest feedback and keep improving," Riley said.
She said seeing Tansy Seymour and Lucy Eales making their way onto the list after being part of the development squad last year was also exciting.
The Rebels will open their season against Geelong Falcons on Thursday, April 28, under lights at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.
The full season fixture is still to be released.
The Rebels under-18 boys, which announced their squad late last year, begin their season against Bendigo at Learmonth on Sunday, March 24.
Learmonth is the venue owing to an AFL encounter between Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast Suns at Mars Stadium on the same day.
UNDER-18 GIRLS' SQUAD
*Greta Arnel (Horsham Demons)
Zoe Burke (Ballarat)
Remy Callender (North Ballarat)
Elsie Conroy (Ballarat)
Elise Cook (Bacchus Marsh)
*Maddison Cotten (Cavendish)
Bindi Crabtree (Redan)
Tyla Crabtree (Redan)
Sophie Curran (Terang Mortlake)
Isabella Davies (North Ballarat)
Elsie Day (Redan)
*Madi Dixon (East Point),
*Lucy Eales (Ballarat Storm)
*Charley Gartlan (Ballarat Storm)
Annabelle Glossop (Terang Mortlake)
Chelsea Jew (Lake Wendouree)
Maggie Johnstone (South Warrnambool)
*Piper Joyce (Redan)
Kate Knight (Redan)
Millie Lang (Redan)
Claire Lightfoot (Ballarat),
Claire Mahony (Lake Wendouree)
*Imogen O'Brien (Ballarat)
*Scarlett O'Donnell (South Warrnambool)
*Poppy Peters (Horsham)
*Chloe Reynolds (Portland)
Grace Schrama (South Warrnambool)
*Tansy Seymour (Bacchus Marsh)
Jovie Skewes-Clinton (Ballarat Storm)
*Emma Stewart (Bacchus Marsh)
*Tilly Stringer (Redan)
*Amelia Thomas (Cavendish)
Ruby Thomas (Bacchus Marsh)
Tahni Turner (Bacchus Marsh)
Chloe Walker (Bacchus Marsh)
Brook Ward (Ballarat Storm)
*Adelle Weidemann (Rupanyup)
Olivia Wolter (South Warrnambool)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.