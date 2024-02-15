The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Emerging youngsters get early look at Rebels girls' program

DB
By David Brehaut
February 15 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat teammates Milly Shortal, Kate Aikman and Lara Gollan, pictured at last year's BFLW presentation night, are all in the GWV Rebels under-16 girls' squad.
North Ballarat teammates Milly Shortal, Kate Aikman and Lara Gollan, pictured at last year's BFLW presentation night, are all in the GWV Rebels under-16 girls' squad.

Greater Western Victoria Rebels have selected a 26-strong under-16 girls' squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.