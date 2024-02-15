Emerging youngsters get early look at Rebels girls' program

Greater Western Victoria Rebels have selected a 26-strong under-16 girls' squad.
The program provides a feeder to the Talent League under-18s as part of the pathway to AFLW.
Once again the Rebels will play two games- Saturday, March 2, and Saturday, March 17.
GWV played Geelong and Bendigo last year, with all 12 Victorian-based Talent League programs taking part.
This will be ahead of selection of Vic Country squad in preparation for national championships.
GWV regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the Rebels under-16 boys' squad would be announced next week.
The boys also play two games.
The Rebels' opponents last year were Bendigo and Dandenong, with a wion over the Pioneers.
Kate Aikman (North Ballarat)
Airlie Aldridge (Portland)
Lily Bennett (Lake Wendouree)
Matilda Brook (Cavendish)
Mary Burrows (North Ballarat)
Sarah Burton (Ballarat Storm)
Sophie Calvert (Lake Wendouree)
Lily Dixon (Terang Mortlake)
Laura George (North Ballarat)
Lara Gollan (North Ballarat)
Holly Jones (Terang Mortlake)
Willow Klaver (East Point)
Una Laughton-Jones (Lake Wendouree)
Shelly Mahony (South Warrnambool)
Willow Manford (Redan)
Violet McGennisken (Horsham)
Brooklynn Metcalfe (Ballarat Storm)
Kizzi Moore (Jerilderie)
Alexandra Oldaker (Ballarat Storm)
Lara Purchase (Horsham/Nhill)
Milly Shortal (North Ballarat)
Macey Squire (North Ballarat)
Abbey Wiedermann (Horsham Demons)
EMERGENCIES
Jamie-Lee Burton (Ballarat Storm)
Grace Ayars (Woorinen)
Molly Kavenagh (Terang Mortlake)
