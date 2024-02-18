Head of the Lake 2024: Clarendon crews hoping to go back-to-back

Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta puts school pride to the ultimate test on the water and along the spit.
Boat Race is fast approaching on February 25 with close competition expected for the marquee boys and girls' titles on Lake Wendouree.
The Courier is taking a close look at each crew to see who is most ready to row.
THEY are the defending champions for boy and girls' Head of the Lake but only one rower has tasted action in the Boat race marquee event.
Girls' stroke Teja Kirsanovs is the sole return to College's top boats - but she is also a reigning national champion.
College was confident it has enough rowing experience in the mix to make some waves.
Girls' firsts coach Nicki Plucinski the crew had been training and performing well, but had only come up against rivals Ballarat Grammar and Loreto College in a race environment.
Plucinski said it was hard to tell which school would be the one to beat - College knew Damascus and Ballarat High School had good crews, too.
"We've got a lot of strength coming through from the lower crews and they've been going really, really well this year," Plucinski said.
"...We've had some really good regattas. We've won nearly everything we've attended, training's been going really well and they're just getting faster and faster."
There are five new faces in the College boys' firsts but Boys' Captain of Boats Charlie McClure and James Forsyth have been rowing together since juniors.
In the bow seat, Stuart Hall has made the swap from Ballarat Grammar's rowing program at the start of 2023 and brings with him some insight on his now-rival.
McClure said even though the crew was still new working together, he felt the boys were working well.
"[It's been going] pretty good," McClure said. "Early last term, in term four, we didn't do many regattas, but term one's been pretty jam packed and we've been racing pretty well, finding some good top-end speed. We're excited for the week."
With high expectations on their shoulders, defending College's Head of the Lake reign, McClure said he was "a little bit nervous" but mostly the excitement was starting to build.
College might already have a few seconds' edge on St Patrick's College in regatta conditions - St Pats has already made it clear they are fine-tuning technique - but Boat Race was a whole other game.
"Everyone will be pretty good," McClure said. "St Pats are moving the boat very well and Grammar is always close. I'm excited to see D Mac and Ballarat High as well...It's gonna be good."
TEJA KIRSANOVS
"I look forward to seeing if we can back up last year's win."
ANNABELLE MOLONEY
"This is the culmination of what we've worked for the whole season and I hope we have a good crack and show what we're made of."
MACKENZIE KOPKE-VELDHUIS
"I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and showing off all the hard work."
PHOEBE MAHER
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the smiles at the end of the course and the feeling of all our hard work being put in and the celebrations yet to come."
COOPER NOLLE
"Probably the atmosphere is what I'm looking forward to most when everyone gets around and the energy - every crew gives good energy."
CHARLIE McCLURE
"I can't wait for the whole school community and Ballarat getting around rowing."
JAMES FORSYTH
"I'm looking forward to all the culture getting around the rowers and enjoying a good day out."
MAX MASON
"I'm looking forward to the excitement for the race. I think it will be a close race and testament to all the work we've done."
STUART HALL
"I'm looking forward to being around the culture and having a good race."
REECE BELCHER
"I'm just grateful to cox the crew and I'm looking forward to the build-up of the actual race."
