The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL reigning premier Gordon adds Sebastopol midfielder

DB
By David Brehaut
February 16 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL reigning premier Gordon adds Sebastopol midfielder
CHFL reigning premier Gordon adds Sebastopol midfielder

Central Highlands Football League reigning premier Gordon is adding a BFNL-experienced midfielder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.