CHFL reigning premier Gordon adds Sebastopol midfielder

Central Highlands Football League reigning premier Gordon is adding a BFNL-experienced midfielder.
Bailey Veale from Sebastopol is the first new on-field face announced by the Eagles in the off-season.
Brad Horsham is also an addition from Carisbrook, but he is well known at Gordon as a past player and member of its 2022 premiership team.
New coach Brenton Payne said Veale would add some polish to the Eagles' midfield.
"He is extremely clean with his ball handling and a good decision-maker.
"He's a really good get," he said.
Veale has spent the past two seasons with Sebastopol in the Ballarat league, playing in a finals series in each year.
The Gordon move marks a return to the CHFL, with Veale having played with Bungaree in 2019 and 2021.
He played juniors with Mt Clear and under-18s with Sebastopol, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac and East Point before spending three seasons launching his senior career with Wickliffe-Lake Bolacin the Mininera District league from 2016.
DUNNSTOWN continues to find former East Point players.
Patrick Tuddenham is the latest, choosing to join his older brother Mitch at the Towners.
He won East Point's under-19 best and fairest in 2022.
Dunnstown has also secured key position player Brad Whittaker as joint coach and Lewis Hodgins from East Point for the upcoming season. Whittaker has joined Glenn Wilkins to the Towners.
