CHFL practice matches a reminder pre-season is getting serious

Ballan, Carngham-Linton and Daylesford will be the first Central Highlands Football League clubs to take their pre-seasons to the next level with practice matches.
Each is set to kick off on Saturday, March 2.
New coach Harley Bongart will lead Ballan into battle against the Rockbank-based Western Rams, Carngham-Linton will face Trentham and Daylesford take on Woodend-Hesket.
Newlyn has the most intriguing practice match schedule.
The Cats have created plenty of hype by securing a quality array of recruits, including new coach Jarrett Giampaolo and his Redan teammate Liam Hoy, and former Western Bulldogs player Kieran Collins from talent.
They will miss former coach Marcus Darmody and Callum Currie, but they will get one of the best guides of all as to whether they can build on eighth place last season in hit-outs against CHFL rivals Springbank and Bungaree.
The Tigers and Demons finished in the top four last season and are expected to be contenders again.
If Newlyn is to take the next step and challenge the top echelon of the competition, it must measure up against the likes of Springbank and Bungaree.
BALLAN
BEAUFORT
BUNGAREE
BUNINYONG
CARNGHAM-LINTON
CLUNES
CRESWICK
DAYLESFORD
DUNNSTOWN
GORDON
HEPBURN
LEARMONTH
NEWLYN
ROKEWOOD-C'HAP
SKIPTON
SPRINGBANK
WAUBRA
The Central Highlands football and netball league seasons begin on Saturday, April 13.
