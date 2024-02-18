The Couriersport
Recruiting

Sebastopol secures experienced ruckman to fill void

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 18 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Sebastopol has found a replacement for the Northern Territory-based Arnold Kirby, who is not returning for the Burra in 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Sebastopol has found a replacement for the Northern Territory-based Arnold Kirby, who is not returning for the Burra in 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Sebastopol has met its biggest need by signing an experienced ruckman for the upcoming Ballarat Football Netball League season.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

