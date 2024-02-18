Sebastopol secures experienced ruckman to fill void

Sebastopol has met its biggest need by signing an experienced ruckman for the upcoming Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Reece McNally fills the void left by Northern Territory-based Arnold Kirby, who has chosen not to return for a second season with the Burra owing to a pending addition to his family.
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said finding a quality specialist ruckman had been a priority since Kirby had confirmed his departure.
He said the Burra had had some contingencies in place, but the arrival of McNally was a great outcome.
"He's a cracking fellow. A quality person."
Lockyer likens him to "man mountain" Tobi Thoolen, who had an outstanding one-year stay with Sebastopol in 2019 - playing in the ruck and spending time as a tall forward.
Living in Geelong, McNally arrives at Marty Busch Reserve with vast experience.
Originally from the Sunraysia, McNally has played the bulk of his football with Mildura Imperials, making his senior debut in 2009 while still playing in under-age competition.
He made his first move in 2018 to the Hopetoun-based Southern Mallee Giants, spending two seasons there for two grand final appearances.
He returned to Imperials in 2021 after the COVID-19 break - representing the Sunraysia league - and then switched to North Central league club Donald in 2022.
McNally played with Pimpino in the Horsham District league last season.
Lockyer said Sebastopol's pre-season was progressing well.
"We're having some solid sessions. It's a good young group. It's all shaping up well."
Sebastopol finished third last year, only to see its campaign end in an elimination final.
The BFNL season starts on Saturday, April 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.