Clunes draws on players from neighbouring clubs

Clunes will have a distinct Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League feel about it this year.
Already with Joel Radlof and Jacob Dyer from the former Marybrough Rovers on board, Avoca and more Rovers players have joined the Magpies.
Brothers Dylan and Bailey Evans, and Montgomery Reeves, along with Radlof and Dyer were all integral members of Rovers' last year before merging with Royal Park at the end of 2023.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the latest signings would all be handy inclusions.
He said the Evans were likely to play as midfield/forwards, and Montgomery through the midfield and defence.
Dylan Evans has a junior background in Bendigo and Geelong, getting his first taste of senior football Modewarre in the Bellarine league in 2022 after rounding out his under-19 commitments. Bailey has followed a similar pathway.
Originally from Queensland, Reeves had time with Maryborough in the Bendigo league before joining Rovers in 2018 and representing the MCDFNL.
Jordan Hayes and Logan Hayles are the arrivals from Avoca, with each making a return to CHFL.
Hayes is an Avoca best and fairest, and recruited as wingman and small defender, while Hayles is a key position player. They have principally played with Carngham-Linton, where they were last based in 2022.
GORDON has lost Lachy Reynolds to Newlyn.
He has played all his football with the Eagles - bar one under-18 game with Newlyn in the COVID-19 year of 2020.
Reynolds made his senior debut in 2021 while still in the under-18s.
Used in various roles, he played most 2022 in the seniors, but missed the finals.
He again forced his way into the senior line-up last season, but did not play finals.
CRESWICK veteran Clinton Robinson is also making his way to Newlyn. He has been part of the Wickers' senior mix for more than 15 years.
Robinson played six senior games last season, but spent the second half of the year in the reserves.
CARNGHAM-Linton has signed a young tall from South Rovers in the Warrnambool District Football League.
Miles Picken is entering his second season out of under-18s.
A former GWV Rebels under-16 program member, he made is senior debut with Rovers in 2021 and made a handful of senior appearances last season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.