Head of the Lake 2024: Loreto's younger rowers hitting their stride

Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta puts school pride to the ultimate test on the water and along the spit.
Boat Race is fast approaching on February 25 with close competition expected for the marquee boys and girls' titles on Lake Wendouree.
The Courier is taking a close look at each crew to see who is most ready to row.
A surge in rowing strength among year 11s has Loreto primed to make an impact on the water for at least the next two seasons.
Loreto's firsts crew features year 12s with Rosie Hunt in the stroke seat and Captain of Boats Tia Kinnersly as coxswain.
Loreto rowing coach Craig Smith, who oversees the open division one and two crews, said the Head of the Lake crew was young and had not raced a lot this season, but it also helped other crews were performing well and challenging from lower divisions.
"Based on the strength of the girls last season, it turns out that the year 11s have come through really strong this year and made the ones, which is really good," Smith said.
"...The year 11s are strong right across the senior program this year. They make up the majority of the crews across the water."
Smith said the squad had put in a "tough" holiday program and came back together in good shape. He said they had been training and competing well together.
Loreto finished runner-up last Boat Race to Ballarat Clarendon College but all reports point to a likely wide-open competition in Girls' Head of the Lake.
Smith said this was a good thing.
"The girls are really pumped because they know, you know, anyone could win the race, Head of the Lake," Smith said. "I think that's really driving their performance at the moment."
ROSIE HUNT
"I'm really excited to race on Sunday and show everything we've got."
MIA McTIGUE
"I'm looking forward to the atmosphere of it all. I'm just excited to see what our crew can do."
TILLY STRINGER
"If all goes to plan, I believe our hard work will pay off."
LIV CUSHING
"I love all the spirit Loreto and the other schools bring, and to see all our hard work pay off."
TIA KINNERSLY
"We have worked really hard to come together as a crew and I'm really proud of the girls. I am really excited to show the other schools what we can do."
